Overnight Flood Potential, Plus More Rain Through Thursday | Central AL Forecast

It has been an active night of weather, especially for those in Ensley. Water rescues, road closures, and temporary evacuations all because of a flash flood tonight. Water levels are slowly going down now but we aren’t out of the weeds yet.



Ensley, AL 13th Street

Tonight, showers will be on and off. There is so much moisture above us that we can expect few downpurs even overnight. Low tonight remain in the upper 60s. Due to the rain and cloud cover, we won’t see temperatures fluctuate much over the next couple of days.



Wednesday’s rain will pick back up close to day break and showers, even and isolated thunderstorm, will become more numerous throughout the day. Here’s a look at the timeline and coverage through the day:









Rain continues into Thursday. No major changes other than the rain shifts slowly east as drier air starts to slowly move in from the west. We will start to see some more sunshine for our western most communities by Thursday afternoon. Rain amounts will range largely based upon where those downpours occur.

Rainfall through Thursday

The good news is that rain won’t last forever. Our forecast will be much improved Friday with the sky parting and the sunshine returning. Saturday and Sunday will be a delight. No rain is anticipated this weekend and temperatures will hover around 80s degrees both days.