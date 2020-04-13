SEVERE WEATHER TOOLS

Over 40,000 power outages in Central Alabama following strong Easter storms

(WIAT) — Tens of thousands of power outages occurred Easter Sunday as strong storms made their way through the South.

As of 6 p.m., more than 40,000 Alabama Power customers have lost power as a result of the storms, according to the utility company.

The most significant outage totals in Central and West Alabama are in the following counties:

  • Jefferson: 13,500
  • Walker:  10,600
  • Blount:  9,000
  • Pickens:  3,500
  • Tuscaloosa:  2,800
  • Fayette:  1,000

Outages or hazards in the state may be reported to Alabama Power at 800-888-2726.

Alabama Power will provide another update at 8 p.m.

