Over 40,000 power outages in Central Alabama following strong Easter storms

(WIAT) — Tens of thousands of power outages occurred Easter Sunday as strong storms made their way through the South.
As of 6 p.m., more than 40,000 Alabama Power customers have lost power as a result of the storms, according to the utility company.
The most significant outage totals in Central and West Alabama are in the following counties:
- Jefferson: 13,500
- Walker: 10,600
- Blount: 9,000
- Pickens: 3,500
- Tuscaloosa: 2,800
- Fayette: 1,000
Outages or hazards in the state may be reported to Alabama Power at 800-888-2726.
Alabama Power will provide another update at 8 p.m.
