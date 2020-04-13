Over 40,000 power outages in Central Alabama following strong Easter storms

(WIAT) — Tens of thousands of power outages occurred Easter Sunday as strong storms made their way through the South.

As of 6 p.m., more than 40,000 Alabama Power customers have lost power as a result of the storms, according to the utility company.

The most significant outage totals in Central and West Alabama are in the following counties:

Jefferson: 13,500

Walker: 10,600

Blount: 9,000

Pickens: 3,500

Tuscaloosa: 2,800

Fayette: 1,000

Outages or hazards in the state may be reported to Alabama Power at 800-888-2726.

Alabama Power will provide another update at 8 p.m.

4:00 p.m. Update:



Severe weather continues to move through the state with increased wind speeds and strong storms in the forecast this evening.



We are continuing to monitor the weather and our crews will respond as soon as it is safe to do so. — alabamapower (@alabamapower) April 12, 2020

