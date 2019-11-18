Over 200 Days Since our Last Tornado in Central AL

As we approach closer to the cooler months of winter, we’re delighted to say that it’s now officially been 218 days since our last tornado in Central Alabama!

The last tornadic event we had in the CBS 42 viewing area occurred back on April 14th. On that day, 7 tornadoes formed out of a line of severe storms that swept through our region.

One EF-0 tornado in particular brought numerous trees down in the Highland Lakes subdivision in Shelby County…a well-known community in the Birmingham metro.

Another noteworthy tornado from this event occurred in Southern Tuscaloosa County. This EF-1 tornado produced an estimated 105 mph winds, causing scattered tree damage as it crossed over Highway 82.

Our tornado “drought” so to speak comes during a traditionally active month for severe weather. Historically, there has been an observed “spike” in tornadoes during the month of November, standing out in front the other cooler months of the fall and winter.

At the moment, there are not any significant chances for severe weather currently in the forecast. Let’s hope it stays that way!