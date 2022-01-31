Tonight, the temperatures will be chilly, but seasonable. Lows will settle in the 30s. For tomorrow, the sunshine returns and highs return to the mid to upper 60s. It will be a beautiful day.





Changes begin by mid week with a weather Aware for Thursday. Two areas of low pressure will pulse across Wednesday and Thursday. The first round of rain arrives Wednesday with most of the rain staying West of I-65.

There will be a brief morning lull in the weather as the next low enters. This will increase rain chances Thursday into Friday, with some locally heavy amounts of rain possible. We have issued a weather aware for Thursday as some places could experience locally heavy rainfall. There shouldn’t be any other severe weather to worry about, but as always, we’ll be watching the situation closely. Rainfall amounts will likely end up between 1″-2″+ between Wednesday and Friday morning.



As we round out the week, the rain chances will gradually fade by day break Friday morning. A few light showers are possible south of I-20 and east of I-65, but for the most part, it will be a clearing and cooler as we head into the weekend. It will be a cool, but dry weekend.