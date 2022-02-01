It is a clear and cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures range from the 20s to the lower 40s. Grab that coat!

We will stay dry and pleasant today as the area of high pressure stays over the Southeast U.S. Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It will become breezy with winds around 10-15 mph.





Tonight, will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower over western Alabama. Some patchy fog is possible. It will not be as cold with lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Our weather starts to change on Wednesday, Groundhog Day. An area of low pressure will develop along a cold front over the ArkLaTex area. This will send scattered showers across Alabama throughout the day from the SW to the NE. They will continue for most of the day and into Wednesday night. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.





A strong cold front will move into and through Alabama on Thursday. The area of low pressure will move along the front and over us. These features will lead to heavy rain and thunderstorms across central Alabama. Severe weather is not expected. Rain totals will be around 2-4 inches, so some flooding is possible. However, we have been dry lately, so the ground can absorb some of rain. We will be more humid and warmer with high temperatures around 70°.





Due to the heavy rain threat and possible flash flooding, we’ve issued a Weather Aware on Thursday.





The cold front will move through on Thursday night with more heavy rain. The rain will gradually end after sunrise on Friday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Friday will turn much colder with some lingering clouds. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, so we are not expecting any icy roads. It will be breezy, so the wind chill will be in the 20s/30s.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure will build over the Deep South on Saturday. We will be partly cloudy and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s. An upper-level wave/disturbance is expected to move through on Sunday. This will make it cloudy with spotty showers starting Saturday night and ending by Sunday night. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

