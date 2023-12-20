Tonight, we will be partly cloudy and cold again. Low temperatures will range from the middle 20s to lower 30s.

On Thursday, southeast winds will be back over the state, and this will bring in some milder air. It will be partly cloudy with a warming trend starting as high temperatures climb into the upper 50s.

Friday will also be partly cloudy, but it will be a tad warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

Christmas Weekend Outlook: The warming trend continues this weekend. Saturday will have plenty of sunshine as high pressure remains northeast of Alabama. It will be mild for December with high temperatures in the middle 60s.

A trough will send a cold front toward Alabama on Sunday. This will make it partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

Christmas Day: The cold front will slowly move across Alabama on Monday and bring us plenty of rain. It will be mild with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A few showers will continue Christmas night into Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s.