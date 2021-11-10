One more mild day before a significant temperature drop across central Alabama

It is a partly cloudy and not as cold, but still chilly morning across central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s. You will likely want a sweater or jacket as you head out the door. There are some areas of patchy fog near rivers, so watch out for low visibility in those areas.

Expect one more pleasant day before changes come to the forecast. We will have a mix of sun and clouds today as high pressure sits SE of Alabama. This will bring in southerly winds and warmer high temperatures in the mid 70s.





Tonight, will become mostly cloudy ahead of a cold front. We could see a few showers popping up by sunrise on Thursday. It will not be as chilly with lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Our next cold front moves across Alabama on Thursday. We will have scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. It will be mild ahead of the cold front with high temperatures in the lower 70s around midday, and then they will fall into the 60s during the afternoon. The rain will end by Thursday night. We will become clear with colder lows in the mid 40s.





Friday will become sunny, breezy, and cooler. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s – not far from where they should be for mid-November. Friday evening will be clear, breezy, and chilly for the high school football playoff games. Temperatures will be in the 50s. Friday night will be clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s.





Weekend Outlook: A dry cold front will move through on Saturday. This will bring us a reinforcing shot of cooler air. It will be mostly sunny and breezy with high temperatures only in the mid 50s. Saturday night will be clear and colder. Lows will be in the lower 30s, so frost is expected. You will need to protect your plants. Sunday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine as high pressure briefly moves over Alabama, but it will be chilly with high temperatures only in the upper 50s.

Tracking the Tropics: A non-tropical area of low pressure, Invest 96L, is located 400 miles north of Bermuda in the central Atlantic. It is interacting with a cold front and batting some wind shear. Satellite derived data indicates that hurricane-force winds are associated near the center. Showers and thunderstorms are displaced from the center due to the wind shear. This system could break away from the cold front and acquire some subtropical characteristics in the next day or two as it moves east across the Atlantic. After that time, it will become absorbed by a larger non-tropical low as it moves over colder water. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

