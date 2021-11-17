One more mild day before a cold front brings us rain and cooler temperatures

It is a partly cloudy morning with some patchy fog especially over areas of water. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for most of central Alabama. It is not as cold with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

We will continue to be warm today as an area of high pressure sits east of Alabama. This will keep the warmer southerly winds across the state. It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Get out and enjoy this pleasant and unseasonably warm weather while it lasts.





Tonight, will become cloudy with a few showers moving into the area toward daybreak as a cold front moves closer to Alabama. Lows will be in the 50s. Unfortunately, this means you will not be able to see the Leonid Meteor Shower.

The cold front will move through on Thursday. This will bring us scattered showers into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s around Noon, and then they will fall into the 50s during the afternoon once the cold front moves through. Thursday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s.

Friday will be sunny, breezy, and drier as an area of high pressure moves north of Alabama. We will be chilly with high temperatures only in the mid 50s.

Friday Morning Lunar Eclipse: Early on Friday morning there will be a lunar eclipse. The moon will not be totally blocked, but rather turn a reddish/copper color. The peak will occur around 3:02 AM, so you will have to set your alarm for an early wake-up to see this one. It will end around 4:47 AM.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay northeast of Alabama this weekend. This will bring us a few clouds on Saturday making it mostly sunny and breezy. It will be cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Clouds will increase on Sunday ahead of another cold front, and an upper-level wave to moving across the state. Expect a partly cloudy day with a few stray showers possible late in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. The cold front will move into Alabama Sunday night with scattered showers. The rain will continue into Monday with cooler temperatures.

Tracking the Tropics: Everything is quiet, and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.