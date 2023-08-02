Today, it will continue to be less humid. We will be partly cloudy, and hot with a low chance for a stray shower. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s. The heat index will be around 95-100°.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and muggier. Lows will be in the lower to middle 70s.

On Thursday, the old cold front will move north as a warm front from the coast and the upper-level ridge will move back west. This will bring in northwest flow aloft allowing for any disturbances to move into Alabama from the north. We will become mostly cloudy and more humid with scattered showers and storms as a cluster of storms (MCS) dives across Alabama from the north. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index 100-105°.

Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. SPC has placed much of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be gusty winds, but heavy rain is also possible.

Friday, we will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with more scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong at times with heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be 105-110°.

Weekend Outlook: We will continue to be hot and humid with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible each day. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s and the heat index 105-110° each day. Heat Advisories will be possible.

Tracking the Tropics: The area of low pressure (Invest 96L) located SE of Bermuda is disorganized. Conditions are now less favorable for development as the system moves north over the central subtropical Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.