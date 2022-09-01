It is a mostly clear, cooler and comfortable morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s.

An area of high pressure sits north of Alabama today, and it will continue bring in dry northeast winds. We will have more sunshine with comfortable low humidity levels. It will still be hot, but with the low humidity levels it will not be too oppressive. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s.





This weather will be great this evening for the UAB and Samford football games after 6 PM.





Tonight, it will become partly cloudy as low-level moisture starts to move back into Central Alabama. We will not be as cool with lows in the 70s.

High pressure will be northeast of Alabama on Friday, and that will send easterly winds over us. There will also be an upper-level low over Georgia. These systems will make it more humid. The low will set off scattered storms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Labor Day Weekend Outlook: Unfortunately, it looks like the weekend will be pretty soggy, but it will not be a total washout. Deep tropical moisture will continue to move up from the Gulf across Alabama as the area of high pressure sits east of the state. A few upper-level waves will move across the Deep South, and they will set off scattered to numerous storms through Monday. Some heavy rain will be possible each day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

This means we will have some rain for the college football tailgates and even for some of the games. Keep rain in your plans.





Next Week Outlook: Unsettled weather will continue into the new week as a trough of low pressure and cut-off low sit north of Alabama. Monday will have more scattered storms with heavy rain. High temperatures will only be in the lower 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will have more scattered storms, but the coverage will be less than what we will have on Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Thursday and Friday will have more scattered storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Invest 91L continues to become more organized as it sits several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Conditions are only somewhat favorable for slow development over the next few days. A tropical depression could form if it becomes a little stronger. The forecast models take this system WNW, or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Then they curve it north away from the U.S. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop. The next name on the list is Danielle.

Invest 93L has become Tropical Depression 5 well west of the Azores Islands in the north-central Atlantic. It is forecast to move to the northeast, become Tropical Storm Danielle, and even become the first hurricane of the 2022 season. This is not a threat to land.

Invest 94L is a large area of low pressure located over the Cabo Verde Islands. It is poorly organized, but there is the potential for the system to become a short-lived tropical depression within the next two days before conditions are not favorable for development. It will move to the west over cooler waters later this week, and this will weaken the system. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.