It will be partly cloudy as a weak cold front moves across Central Alabama today. We will still be unseasonably warm for March with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Normal high temperatures are be in the mid 60s for Birmingham this time of year. This is allowing the trees and flowers to bloom, so there is PLENTY of pollen in the air.

Tonight, the cold front stalls across south Alabama. It will be mostly cloudy and much colder with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The old front will stay stalled across Alabama Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure sits over the Gulf of Mexico. Expect spotty showers and plenty of clouds with much cooler highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The front will not move on Thursday as an area of low pressure develops over Mississippi and an upper-level wave/disturbance moves across Alabama along the front. We will have scattered showers and some downpours. High temperatures will stay in the 60s.

A trough of low pressure will send the area of low pressure and a stronger cold front across Alabama on Friday. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the morning. However, these storms are not expected to be severe. Then we will be partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will be back in the lower 70s. The rain will end on Friday night as the cold front moves east to the Georgia/Carolina Coast. It will turn colder with lows in the 40s.

Weekend Forecast: Drier air will briefly move in behind the cold front on Saturday, and this will bring down the temperatures. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with much cooler high temperatures in the mid 60s. A warm front will move up from the south on Sunday and this will set off scattered showers across Alabama. Then a cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning with more rain overnight. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Colder Temperatures Return Next Week: The latest Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day outlook shows below average temperatures across Alabama. It’s too early to say how cool things get, but temperatures should drop at least a bit below average. Make sure you hold off on that spring planting until we get closer to Easter.