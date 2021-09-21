One more day of rain before we finally have some fall weather across central Alabama

It is a cloudy, and muggy morning with scattered showers across central Alabama. Some downpours are possible. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

We will remain soggy today as a trough of low pressure sends a cold front toward the area. You can expect another round of showers and some thunderstorms starting now, but the bulk of them will be during the afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds later today. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.







Tonight, will be cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms toward daybreak as the cold front moves through Birmingham. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.





The cold front will move through on Wednesday morning with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Then we will become partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. This cold front will bring us some much cooler temperatures. It is perfect timing since it will happen on the first day of fall. The Autumnal Equinox is at 2:21 PM CDT. Highs for Wednesday will be in the mid 70s. We turn much cooler, less humid, and comfortable on Wednesday night with lows in the lower 50s.





The first full day of fall is Thursday, and it will really feel like it! An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. It will be sunny and cooler with low humidity. High temperatures will only be in the lower 70s. Average high temperatures are in the mid 80s, so this will be well below average. Thursday night will be clear and sort of chilly. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. How about that for late September!







Friday will remain sunny, dry, and pleasant with below average temperatures. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The delightful and dry weather with low humidity will continue all weekend as the area of high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and become a little warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is perfect weather for football or anything outside.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Peter is moving NW just to the north of the northern Leeward Islands. It is battling strong wind shear according to the latest satellite data. The center of Peter is full exposed and WSW of the strongest thunderstorms – making it very symmetric. The forecast models show that Peter will track to the WNW around the SW side of a subtropical ridge of high pressure in the central Atlantic the next few days. After that time, it will turn to the north and then northeast. Peter will stay north of the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. It will stay a weak tropical storm through the next few days as it is in a hostile environment. Then as it turns north, it will move over cooler waters and weaken to a tropical depression. This storm will stay out at sea.

Tropical Storm Rose has lost organization the last few hours. It is ragged and is battling wind shear. The center of the storm is fully exposed with only a small area of thunderstorms in the SW part of the system. Rose is moving NW and will continue this track for the next few days as it slows down. Later this week, it will make a sharp turn to the north and then northeast. It will move into an unfavorable area for further development, and it is expected to gradually weaken to a tropical depression by the end of the week, and a remnant low this weekend. This will stay out at sea.

A tropical wave (Invest 98L) is off the coast of Africa, and it is showing some signs of organization. Conditions appear favorable for development over the next few days as it moves to the west. A tropical depression could form later this week as it tracks to the west. This system is forecast to stay out at sea. NHC is giving it a high chance for development.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!