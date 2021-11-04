One more cold and wet day. Then the sun returns Friday and sticks around all weekend

It is a rainy, cloudy, and chilly morning across central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s. You will want your umbrella and a sweater or jacket as you head out the door.

The upper-level wave/disturbance will move out of Alabama by midday, and the rain will come to an end. The low in the north-central Gulf of Mexico will continue to move to the eastern Gulf. We will be left with a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky through the afternoon. It will be chilly with high temperatures only in the mid 50s.







Tonight, will become partly cloudy. It will stay chilly with lows in the lower to mid 40s. Stay warm!

The upper-trough will move along the U.S. East Coast, and the Gulf low will move over northern Florida on Friday. This will take any rain away from Alabama, and we will become partly cloudy. It will still be chilly with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Friday evening will be mostly clear and chilly for the high school playoff football games with temperatures in the 50s. Friday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the lower 40s. Some colder places could get into the upper 30s.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure will build over us all weekend and will have plenty of sunshine each day. It will be cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s on Saturday, but we will be milder on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be in the lower 40s each night, so frost is now looking unlikely for most of central Alabama. However, a few of the colder spots could get down to the upper 30s Saturday night, so some patchy frost could be possible for the first time this season in those areas.

Time Change: Don’t forget to turn your clocks BACK one-hour when you go to bed on Saturday night as we change from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time. You will get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning! This means we will get brighter earlier with sunrise on Sunday morning at 6:11 AM, but it will get dark much earlier with sunset at 4:49 PM Sunday afternoon.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Wanda remains over the north-central Atlantic, and is maintaining its intensity with winds around 50 mph. The storm is expected to meander north and south across the north-central Atlantic for the rest of this week, and it could get a little stronger. Fortunately, it is not expected to impact land.

