It is a clear and very cold morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures range from the mid 20s to lower 30s with a freeze and frost. Bundle up! A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 AM for all of Central Alabama. Hopefully you protected your outdoor plants!

An area of high pressure will build over Alabama today, so the coldest air will shift northeast of Alabama. An upper-level wave will move over Alabama, so this will bring in some high clouds. It will be mostly sunny, but it will not be as cold. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Tonight, will be clear and not as very cold with lows from the lower 30s to lower 40s. Some frost is expected, so protect your plants again.

The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Friday, and that will bring back southerly winds. This will help to warm us back up with high temperatures in the lower 70s under a sunny sky. Friday evening will be clear and cool for the high school football games. Take the sweatshirt or jacket with you.

Weekend Outlook: The warming trend continues this weekend as the area of high pressure sits east of Alabama. We will have plenty of sunshine each day with warmer high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Football Forecasts: Football Forecasts: UAB plays Friday in Bowling Green with a few clouds and temps in the 60s at kickoff. Alabama plays host to Mississippi State and we should see plenty of sunshine with temps in the 70s most of the day. By kickoff we’re in the 60s, with temps falling form there through the end of the game. Jacksonville State is home Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temps. in the 70s at the 1 PM kickoff. Auburn is off this week.

Next Week Outlook: We start out the new week dry and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. The next chance for rain will be the middle of next week as a cold front moves across Alabama. Rainfall will be less than a half inch in most spots, but there could be a few pockets of heavier rain. There will be a plume of moist air that moves in Tuesday that will prime the atmosphere for rain. No severe weather is expected at this time. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 70s. A few showers could linger over the region on Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s. Forecast models do not agree with the outlook for next Thursday and Friday. The Euro wants to bring in another front with rain, but the GFS is dry. We will have to wait to see how this plays out early next week. Temperatures will stay in the 70s on both days.