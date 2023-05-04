We will have one more beautiful day before the weather pattern changes. The Omega Block pattern we have been in will start to move to the east, and that will allow for calmer winds over the state as high pressure sits over Alabama. Expect plenty of sunshine with warmer high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tonight, clouds will increase, and a few showers will return by daybreak as an upper-level wave moves into Alabama. It will not be as chilly with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The area of high pressure will be east of Alabama on Friday, and a warm front will be moving up from the coast. This will bring back southerly winds, and that will make it more humid as air from the Gulf of Mexico returns. At the same time, a weak upper-level wave will move across the state. This will make it mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: A series of upper-level waves will continue to move across the Southeast U.S. Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, a warm front will move north across the state. These features will bring scattered showers and storms across Central Alabama Saturday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Another wave will move across Alabama Sunday with more showers and storms, but the overall coverage could be a little less. High temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 80s.

Next Week Outlook: The new work week will remain unsettled with more showers and storms Monday morning through Friday. It will be unseasonably warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s each day.