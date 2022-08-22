This week will be a challenging forecast in the sense that almost every city will have different weather at any given time of the day. Buckle up as I try to detail who see what and when and how this may benefit your planning for the rest of the week.



Tuesday: A few morning showers are possible, but we will see coverage of rain really increasing around lunch time and continuing through sunset. No severe weather is expected, I’m mostly concerned with isolated downpours that create big inconveniences from traffic to ball games. Showers will be numerous over west Alabama and as they lift to the northeast will become a bit more isolated in nature.





With the rain chances greatest across the western and southwestern corner of the state, we do have a marginal risk for flash flooding Tuesday.