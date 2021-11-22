Old Man Winter Joins us For Thanksgiving Week

FREEZE WARNING in place for all of central Alabama as temperatures will ventures into the upper 20s for most spots.

With dry air firmly in place for a few days, overnight low will remain chilly. Morning lows will be anywhere between 10-15 degrees below average. Afternoon highs Tuesday, even with a full supply of sunshine, will only top out in the mid to upper 50s.





WEDNESDAY TRAVEL DAY: Around the deep south. Weather shouldn’t interrupt any travel plans. The sky remains clear, morning lows will be cold, in the 30s, but not freezing. Highs Wednesday return to the low 60s.



THAKNSGIVING DAY: We will have a mostly sunny start to the day. An approaching cold front brings afternoon clouds. By sunset rain will begin in West Alabama. The rain will move across central and into east Alabama between sunset and midnight. No severe weather is expected at this time.