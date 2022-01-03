Old Man Winter has returned to central Alabama today with much colder temperatures

It is a snowy, cloudy, cold, and breezy morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s. Bundle up as you head out the door.

The snow has come to an end across central Alabama. Snow totals range from 0.25″ to around 2″ in spots. The snow totals are higher over north Alabama. The roads are wet this morning, and temperatures are falling to around 32°. Watch for some icy spots over bridges and overpasses. Road temperatures are just above freezing.

It is a winter wonderland at @CBS_42 this morning. We have 1” of snow in Red Mountain near Downtown #Birmingham. #alwx @NWSBirmingham pic.twitter.com/etKrQnrsXz — Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) January 3, 2022

The clouds will slowly break up all day, so expect a mostly to partly cloudy afternoon. It will be cold and breezy with high temperatures only in the upper 30s to around 40°. You will need your coat all day!





Tonight, will become clear and cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 20s.

The sunshine will return on Tuesday as an area of high pressure builds over us. We will be a tad warmer with high temperatures in the lower 30s. Wednesday will have more southeast winds, so that will bring us some moisture from the south. We will become mostly cloudy and again a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s.





Next Weather Maker: A trough of low pressure will send an upper-level wave and cold front across the state on Thursday. This will bring us scattered showers all day. It will be chilly with high temperatures in the 50s. There could be another opportunity for some wintry precipitation Thursday night into Friday morning. The cold air will be arriving as the rain moves out, so we could possibly see some snow. However, the best chance would be from Cullman to Huntsville. We will have to watch to see how this evolves the next few days. Thursday night will have lows in the 20s.





An area of high pressure will build over us on Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine, but it will be MUCH Colder! High temperatures will only be in the lower 40s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Saturday, so this will bring back light southerly winds. We will become partly cloudy and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Another cold front will move toward us on Sunday with the return of scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

