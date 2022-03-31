BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three separate tornadoes that touched down across Alabama during severe weather Wednesday night.

Preliminary findings indicate EF-1 damage in Shelby County near Chelsea and in Pickens County near Benevola Road. NWS officials also say they found at least EF-1 damage from a tornado that extended from Central Bibb County into southwestern Shelby County.

Surveys of damaged areas are still ongoing at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.