BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Weather Service in Birmingham is still surveying damage from storms that moved across the state on February 3, but they have released preliminary findings from surveys so far.

One supercell storm produced 3 separate tornadoes as it moved northeast through Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb and Tuscaloosa counties.



Kinterbish/York EF-2

The first tornado touched down south of Cuba in Sumter County, moving northeast and impacting the southern end of York. The worst damage from this tornado was near Jemison and Campbell Street where a home was shifted off its foundation and had exterior walls collapse. The tornado lifted shortly after crossing Highway 13.

Forkland-Sawyerville EF-2

This tornado touched down in Greene County in the Charleston Swamp and produced tree damage as it moved towards the Hale County line. Once it crossed into Hale county, it intensified, uprooting hundreds of trees.

As the storm continued northeastward in Hale County, the tornado began damaging and destroying multiple mobile homes. One mobile home was flipped over and landed on top of a car.

The tornado crossed Highway 14 on the north side of Sawyerville, and this is where the worst damage was noted. Multiple homes received damage, and one double-wide mobile home was destroyed.

The tornado intensified northeast of Sawyerville, reaching its maximum intensity at County Road 30 near Bronze road, where a double-wide mobile home was ripped from its anchors and thrown approximately 50 yards. 1 fatality and 2 injuries occurred in the mobile home.

Across the street, a site built home sustained significant roof damage and broken windows, and a double-wide mobile home about 100 yards away was torn in half, with half of the home remaining anchored to the ground and the other half being rolled away.

The tornado continued producing tree damage as it moved northeast through Hale County, lifting somewhere near County Road 31 and Harper Hills Road.

Low Gap Tornado EF-2

The same storm that produced tornadoes in Sumter and Hale counties produced a third and final tornado near Low Gap, crossing from Hale County into Bibb and then finally Tuscaloosa County.

The tornado touched down near Eagle Drive and County Road 49 in Hale County, uprooting trees and damaging a barn. The tornado intensified as it crossed County Road 721 west of Low Gap, and it reached its peak intensity, producing widespread tree damage. The tornado lifted just across Lake Payne Road north of the fork with Shiloh Fire Tower Loop Road.

Deatsville EF-0

A tornado touched down in northwest Elmore County near Deatsville. More information will become available in the coming days.

Eclectic/Lake Martin EF-0

A tornado touched down in northeast Elmore County just northeast of Eclectic near Lake Martin. More information will become available in the coming days.