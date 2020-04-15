NWS: At least 15 tornadoes in Central AL on Easter Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the latest update from the National Weather Service, they have confirmed at least 15 tornadoes in Central Alabama on Easter Sunday.

Among the damaged areas, this includes tornadoes that touched down near Sardis City and moved into Boaz, Ala. NWS is still finalizing the data and plans to issue an updated statement.

EF2 damage confirmed in the Reece City area of Etowah Co. Max winds 115 mph.



EF2 damage confirmed just NW of Sayre (Hwy 78/Bankhead Hwy) in north Jefferson Co. Max winds 125 mph.



Survey Updates:

EF2 damage confirmed in the Reece City area of Etowah County with max winds of 115 mph.

EF2 damage confirmed just northwest of Sayre, Ala. in north Jefferson County with max winds of 125 mph.

EF1 tornado with winds of 100 mph touched down in Tuscaloosa County northeast of the city of TUscaloosa.

EF1 tree damage ws found on the east side of Lake Tuscaloosa tracking northeast.

