It is a mostly clear and cool morning with patchy dense fog across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Central Alabama until 9 AM.

We will have a dry day with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure sits over the Deep South. It will be milder with highs in the mid 70s. Average high temperature for November 1st is 70°.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and cool as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves across Alabama. It will be a mostly dry system, but a few sprinkles are possible. The lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.

The upper-level wave/disturbance will move east across the Southeast U.S. on Wednesday. We will start the day mostly cloudy, but it will become mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the mid 70s.

A ridge of high pressure will sit across the Eastern U.S. Thursday and Friday. We will be sunny and mild each day with highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: the ridge of high pressure will remain across the Eastern U.S. this weekend, and a cold front will move into the Southeast U.S. from the west. We will be mostly sunny across Central Alabama on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. The front will move closer to Alabama on Sunday, but it will not get to the state. It will become partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Lows will be in the 50s each night.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Lisa is in the west-central Caribbean. It will move to the west, strengthen and become a hurricane by Wednesday. The system is expected to make landfall on Belize early on Thursday as a hurricane. This is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico or the U.S.