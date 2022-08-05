It is a mostly clear, mild and muggy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 70s.

Alabama remains between two areas of high pressure – one over the Western U.S. and one over Bermuda. The Bermuda high will move to the west and this will will help to keep us a little drier today with only a slight chance for a few showers and storms. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be around 97-102°.

Tonight, we will be mostly clear and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Rock the South: It will be partly cloudy, hot and humid today with just a slight chance for rain. Temperatures will be in the 90s this afternoon and will fall into the 80s for the main acts tonight. Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid, but there will be a little better chance for storms in the afternoon. Make sure to bring your poncho! Temperatures will be in the 90s before it rains.

Weekend Outlook: The Bermuda high will move back to the east and that will allow for the chance for rain to increase this weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s, and the heat index 98-103°. Sunday will have a better chance for scattered to numerous afternoon storms as a weak trough moves toward Alabama from the north. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index around 100°.







Next Week Outlook: The trough of low pressure will stay over the Southeast U.S Monday and Tuesday, and an easterly/tropical wave will move across Georgia and the Northern Gulf of Mexico. Each day will have scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90°. A cold front will move toward Alabama on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. The front will move across Alabama on Thursday with more showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. The front stalls along the coast on Friday, and we will start to dry out. We will be partly cloudy and still warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days thanks to wind shear across the tropics and plenty of dry dusty air.