As storms dissipate tonight, the sky turns cloudy and we will have some areas of fog, especially where there was a good bit of rain. Overnight lows will dip into the 60s. There won’t be a big cool down overnight. Highs Thursday won’t be as toasty. Highs will range between 82-85 degrees.



Thursday: It will be a relatively quiet and dry start to the day but be prepared for another line of thunderstorms from sunset through around midnight Friday morning. As is with all summer-like thunderstorms: hail, heavy rain, downpours, and frequent lightning are all possible.

Friday: Rain chances go down and the chance of rain becomes much more isolated. Highs will return to the mid 80s.

If you are heading to the Regions Tradition this weekend, be prepared to drink plenty of water and try to stay cool. There is a still a slight chance of rain, but the bigger story is the feels like temperatures will get up into the mid 90s. It’s time to dust off the heat index graphic. You can see here, that it’s going to feel pretty steamy this weekend.

Next week: Overall, the pattern doesn’t change much. We may get a brief break later next week, but this may be the trend that is here to stay for a few months. Now, the rain chances will start to slowly going as it gets a bit hotter and a summer ridge sets up over us, but until then, it’s a full buffet of heat and humidity.