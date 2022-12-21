It is a mostly cloudy and cold morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

We will have a dry day between Tuesday’s system and our Arctic cold front on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun, and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s.

Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a stray shower. Lows will be in the 40s.

The Arctic cold front will move toward Alabama on Thursday. We will see scattered showers developing by the evening, and they will continue Thursday night. It will be cool with highs in the mid 50s. There will be a small window of opportunity for the rain to briefly change over to some snow flurries Thursday night into early Friday morning as the very cold air moves into the state.

You will need to be Weather Aware on Friday through the Christmas Weekend as INCREDIBLY COLD air returns to Central Alabama. This will be the coldest air to arrive in Alabama since January 2018, but it will be the coldest December temperatures since 1989. You need to protect the 4 P’s: people, pets, pipes and plants. This is pipe bursting weather! NOW is the time to prep your home for this cold blast.

Friday morning we will start out in the teens, but the strong winds of 25-35 mph will lead to a Wind Chill of 0° to -15°! We will not warm up on Friday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky as temperatures will struggle to get to 20°. The wind chill in the afternoon will be in the single digits to teens.

BITTER COLD temperatures continue Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the single digits to teens. The Wind Chill will likely be 5° to -5°. Please stay inside!

Extremely Cold Christmas Weekend: Saturday, Christmas Eve will be mostly sunny and still very cold with high temperatures only in the upper teens to lower 20s. If you are headed to any Christmas Church Services Saturday afternoon and evening bundle up! Saturday night will be clear and extremely cold with lows in the teens, but the winds will be light with not much of a wind chill.

Christmas Day will be sunny and cold, but we could briefly get above freezing for a few hours with highs in the lower to mid 30s. We will likely have temperatures below freezing for over 72 hours if we do not get above 32° on Christmas Day. This will rank as one of the coldest Christmas mornings of all time in Birmingham. The coldest ever is 2° in 1983.