It is a mostly clear, cold and frosty morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s. Bundle up!

We will have a dry and little warmer day as an area of high pressure moves east of Alabama today. It will start out mostly sunny, but we will become partly cloudy by the afternoon as high clouds build over Birmingham. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across the Deep South on Tuesday. This will make it mostly cloudy with a slight chance for some showers. However, many of you will remain dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Any rain will end on Tuesday night with lows in the 40s.

An area of high pressure will build back over Alabama on Wednesday. We will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures back in the 60s.

Thanksgiving Day: it will start out dry, but a cold front will move toward us later in the day. Forecast models are still not in agreement with when the rain will start. Right now, expect it to become mostly cloudy with a chance for a late-day shower. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. More rain is expected Thursday night with lows in the 40s.

Black Friday will start out with some rain, but it could taper off later in the day as the cold front pushes across the Southeast U.S. However, the forecast models are still not in agreement with how much rain we could receive or how long it will last. It will be cooler with highs in the 50s. Take your umbrella and jacket with you if you are headed to the malls!

Weekend Outlook: right now, it looks like we will dry out for the weekend as an area of high pressure builds across the Deep South. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s, but we will warm up into the 60s on Sunday.

Iron Bowl Outlook: kickoff is at 2:30 PM and we will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower at the big game. Temperatures will start out in the 50s, but they will fall to the 40s by the 4th quarter. You will want to dress warmly for the game.