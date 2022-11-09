It is a clear and cooler across Central Alabama. Temperatures range from the upper 40s to lower 60s.

The backdoor cold front has moved across Alabama, and this has brought us cooler and less humid weather. We will have plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

What will be hurricane Nicole will make landfall early on Thursday morning along Florida’s east coast. This will spread heavy rain there, and we will see plenty of clouds across Alabama with rain arriving late on Thursday into Thursday night. It will be mild with highs in the lower 70s.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times Thursday night into Friday morning depending on where the outer rain bands from Nicole set up.

Friday will start out with more rain from Nicole the weakening system moves across Georgia and into the Carolinas. Then we will be mostly cloudy and breezy through the afternoon as a strong cold front moves into Alabama. It will be mild with highs in the 70s.

Weekend Outlook: BIG changes come to our temperatures this weekend. The cold front will be over South Alabama on Saturday. We will start the day with some clouds and sprinkles/drizzle. Then we will become mostly sunny and windy by the afternoon. It will be MUCH COLDER with highs only in the mid 50s. Saturday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s and 30s. Sunday will be gorgeous as an area of high pressure builds toward Alabama from the northwest. We will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs only in the lower 50s. Sunday night will be clear, cold and frosty with a light freeze. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Nicole is getting better organized and will be a hurricane by landfall tonight into early Thursday morning on the east coast of Florida north of Miami. It is forecast to cross Central Florida enter the NE Gulf of Mexico on Thursday afternoon. A strong cold front and trough of low pressure will deflect Nicole NE over North Florida Panhandle/Georgia late Thursday and to the U.S. East Coast Friday and Saturday. This system will bring Alabama plenty of clouds and rain along and east of I-65 late Thursday into Friday morning. This will be a mess for the U.S. East Coast this weekend with heavy rain, flooding and coastal flooding.