Tonight, we will be clear, cool, and comfortable. Lows will be in the upper 40s to the middle 50s.

An area of high pressure will move east and sit over the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be sunny and warm with near-record high temperatures in the lower 80s. The record is 85° set in 2022.

On Thursday, a cold front will move toward Alabama from the northwest. Ahead of it, we will become mostly cloudy and stay unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s. We will see some rain move over the viewing area Thursday night with lows around 60°.

The cold front will move across the state on Friday with much-needed scattered showers throughout the day. Rain totals do not look impressive. We could pick up around 0.25-0.50″. This will not be enough to end the drought, but everything helps. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move into the northern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and stall. At the same time, a few upper-level waves will move along the Northern Gulf Coast. This will keep clouds and a few showers over Central Alabama on Saturday with cool high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Another upper-level wave will move across the front on Sunday. This will keep us cloudy with a few more showers. High temperatures will only be in the lower to middle 60s again.