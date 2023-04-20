More fantastic weather is expected today across Central Alabama. The ridge of high pressure remains east of Alabama, and that means southerly winds will continue with plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy at times with winds of 10-15 mph. We will be warmer with near record high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The record high in Birmingham is 88° last set in 2017.

Tonight, clouds will increase and that will make it partly cloudy. Expect cool low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday, and a few showers will develop during the afternoon. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the lower 80s.

A line of rain and storms will move into Central Alabama starting Friday evening and will continue into early Saturday morning with the cold front. At this time, the storms are not expected to be severe. However, we could see some gusty winds and downpours. Lows will be in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: There have been some changes to the forecast for this weekend. The cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday morning with showers ending by sunrise. Then it will become mostly sunny, breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the lower 70s. This is great news for the Saturday races at Talladega.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy and not as cool as originally expected. High temperatures will now be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This will be perfect weather for the GEICO 500 race at Talladega in the afternoon.

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over Alabama Monday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures around 70°. The high pressure will move east of Alabama on Tuesday and that will bring back southerly winds with a few showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Unsettled weather arrives Wednesday as an upper-level wave moves across the Southeast U.S. We will have scattered showers and storms with highs in the 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with just a few showers and highs staying in the 70s. A cold front will move through by Friday with another round of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s.