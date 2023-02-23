It is a mostly cloudy and breezy morning across Central Alabama. A few showers are possible. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy, not as breezy and very unseasonably warm for February as the high pressure holds strong along the East Coast near Bermuda. A cold front will move toward Alabama from the northwest later in the day. We could see a few showers popping up throughout the day. Expect near record highs in the lower 80s.

The record high and record warmest temperature in February for Birmingham is 83° (1996).

Tonight, the cold front will move across the region. We will be cloudy with scattered showers. It will become cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

The cold front will stall along the Alabama coast on Friday. Expect plenty of clouds, scattered showers throughout the day, and cooler highs in the mid 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will slowly retreat back north as a warm front on Saturday. We will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers. High temperatures warm back up into the lower 70s. The front will continue to move north into Tennessee on Sunday. We will be warm with more spotty showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Next Week Outlook: A cold front will move across Alabama on Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this time, we are not expecting any severe weather, but a strong storm is possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Tuesday will become sunny, breezy and cooler with highs around 70°. Wednesday will slowly see clouds return with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the 70s. A warm front will move up from the south on Thursday and this will bring us a few showers with highs in the 70s. Another cold front will move across Alabama on Friday. Model trends show enough instability for some strong storms, so we will have to watch these trends. High temperatures will be in the 70s.