It is a clear and muggy morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

The ridge of high pressure will build closer to Alabama today. This will make it mostly sunny, hot, and less humid for most of Central Alabama. There will be a weak trough moving west across Georgia into the ridge. This will help set off a few showers and storms over eastern Alabama this afternoon and evening, but the storms are not expected to make it to I-65 and Birmingham. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s. The record high in Birmingham is 99° set back in 1981. Since it is less humid, the heat index will only be in the upper 90s to 100°.





Tonight, it will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will build back to the west and the eastern edge of it will be over Alabama. This will allow a trough to move west across the state, and that will help to make it more humid. It will also set off spotty showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. A few could have downpours and gusty winds. Most of the storms will be along and east of I-65. We will not be as hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s, and the heat index back around 100-105°.

Sunday will have another round of spotty showers and storms, but they will mainly be along and west of I-65. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index 100-105°.

Next Week Outlook: We will finally see a break in the heat. A cold front will move into Alabama on Monday with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will only be in the lower 90s. The front will stall along the coast Tuesday through Friday. It will be close enough to help set off a daily chance for spotty showers and storms across Central Alabama. We will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s. That is what we should be for highs this time of year.

Tracking the Tropics: There is a disorganized tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Conditions appear favorable for development over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form early next week. It will move to the west toward the Caribbean. NHC is giving this system a medium chance for formation in the next 5 days.