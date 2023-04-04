An area of high pressure will build into Alabama from the southeast today. This will dry us out and give us a mix of sun and clouds. It will be MUCH WARMER and stay humid with near record highs in the mid to upper 80s. The record high in Birmingham today is 88° set back in 1934.

A significant severe weather outbreak is expected to break out far northwest of Alabama, but we will miss out on this event.

Tonight, it will become mostly cloudy and we will remain muggy. There will be a little breeze, so I’m not expecting much fog. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will slowly move toward Alabama on Wednesday as the area of high pressure moves to the East Coast. This means much of the day will be mostly cloudy, dry, very warm and humid. Expect near record high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. The record high is 88° set back in 2010.

Scattered showers and storms will return during the late evening after dark as the cold front moves into the state. A few storms could become strong to possibly severe late since the air will be unstable. However, the threat is low since the low-level winds will be decreasing throughout the day. The best area to see the strong to severe storms will be across NW Alabama.

The cold front will continue to slowly move across the Southeast U.S. all day Thursday. Expect plenty of showers and a few thunderstorms. It will turn COOLER with high temperatures only in the 70s.

The cold front will stall along the coast on Good Friday. This will continue to bring us scattered showers and a few storms throughout the day. It will be cool with highs in the 60s.

Easter Weekend: Unfortunately, it looks like we will have to deal with rain for part of this weekend, but it will not be a total washout. The front will dissipate by Saturday, and an upper-level wave will move across the Southeast U.S., so we will have more on and off showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Easter Sunday will dry out with a partly cloudy sky. High temperature will be in the mid to upper 60s. Right now, it looks good for the Easter Egg hunts!