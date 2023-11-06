Tonight, an upper-level wave will move east of Alabama. We will be mostly clear, cool, and comfortable. Lows will be in the middle 40s to the lower 50s.

Tomorrow, an area of high pressure will sit over the northern Gulf of Mexico, and this will keep us warm and dry. We will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

The area of high pressure will move east and sit over the Southeast U.S. to Northern Florida on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

On Thursday, a cold front will move toward Alabama from the northwest. Ahead of it, we will become partly cloudy and stay warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will see some rain move over the viewing area Thursday night with lows around 60°.

The cold front will move across the state on Friday with much-needed scattered showers for much of the day. Rain totals do not look impressive. We could pick up around 0.50″. This will not be enough to end the drought, but everything helps. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move into the northern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and stall. This will keep clouds and a stray shower over Central Alabama on Saturday with cool high temperatures in the middle 60s. An upper-level wave will move across the front on Sunday. This will keep us cloudy with a few showers possible. High temperatures will only be in the lower to middle 60s.