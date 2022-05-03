It is a mostly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama with patchy dense fog. Visibility could be less than 1 mile at times. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

We will stay warm and humid today as a cold front sits NW of Alabama today. It will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.





Tonight, the front will move into Northern Alabama, and this will bring us spotty showers and storms. It will be muggy with lows in the 60s.





The front will stall over Northern Alabama on Wednesday. This will keep us warm and humid with more spotty showers and storms throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

The front will retreat north into Tennessee on Thursday. We will have a very warm, humid, and mostly dry day. Only a slight chance for a shower/storm is possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Another cold front will move through on Thursday night into Friday. This will bring us a line of rain and storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. SPC has placed areas along and west of I-65, including Birmingham, in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather for Thursday night. The threats will be strong winds and hail. However, I’m not expecting a lot of severe storms. Lows will be in the 60s.





Friday will have more rain and storms. The forecast models are not agreeing with the forward speed of the cold front, so there is some uncertainty as to how long the rain will continue across the state. Right now, plan for a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and storms into the afternoon. It will turn a little cooler and become less humid with high temperatures around 80°.





Weekend Outlook: We will see some wrap around clouds and possibly a few showers on Saturday morning. Then it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. We will be less humid and warm with highs around 80. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. High temperatures will be back in the mid 80s.