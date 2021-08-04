One More Dry Day before Humidity Returns | Central AL Forecast

Central Alabama has entered into the drier side of the cool front. The biggest reward we’ve gained the last few days is the lower humidity. Truly, it makes a huge difference. For tonight, we will still be the recipient of cool(ish) air as lows will again fall into the 60s across the map. No rain tonight. There may be an occasional patch of fog close to sunrise, but once the sun comes out, that will erode quickly.







Thursday afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds along with a stray shower or two. Like today, there may be less than 5 cities that get hit with that pop-up shower. No storms expected. High temps in the west will likely hit that 90 degree mark whereas the eastern part of Alabama will remain in the upper 80s.









By Friday, winds shift and we will have a little more moisture in the air. This is will prompt more late day shower and storms by the end of the week. We will also feel the humidity levels going up. From just the sticky range to now the more oppressive range by the weekend.

Weekend Outlook: The hot and humid weather returns this weekend across central Alabama. Saturday will be partly cloudy with just a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Sunday will be a little drier as high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The heat index will be close to 100°.

