We start this Tuesday morning with plenty of clouds, scattered showers and patchy fog with temperatures rising through the 60s.

The warm front will continue to move north into Tennessee today. We will be left with some showers – mainly across north-central Alabama, plenty of clouds, higher humidity and it will be much warmer. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy with some patchy fog and drizzle. Lows will be in the 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will sit over the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday. This will stall the warm front north of Alabama in Tennessee. We will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible each day across Central Alabama. It will be unseasonably warm with near record highs in the mid to upper 70s. The record high on Thursday is 79° (1978). Each night will have lows near 60 with patchy fog.

A cold front will move across the Southeast U.S. on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers and high temperatures still in the 70s. Friday night will be dry and colder with lows in the 40s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a little drier in the wake of the cold front. We will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower, but most of you will be dry. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Forecast models are not in agreement with the weather on Sunday. The Euro wants to bring a cold front across Alabama, but GFS holds it back until early next week. Right now, expect more clouds with scattered showers and highs around 60. Stay tuned for updates and possible changes to the forecast.