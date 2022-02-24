The cold front will finally get a push to the south thanks to a mid-level trough moving in from the west tonight. This front will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms into Friday morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.





The rain will come to an end by mid-morning Friday, and then we will dry out in the wake of the cold front with some sunshine in the afternoon. It will be breezy, and much cooler with high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60°.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a mostly cloudy, dry, and cool day. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. An upper-level wave/disturbance will move into Alabama on Saturday night. This will bring back scattered showers with lows in the 40s.

Sunday will have plenty of rain from the upper-level wave/disturbance. The rain will end by the evening. It will be a cool and dreary day with high temperatures in the 50s.

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. to start the next work week. Monday will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, dry and mild. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Some rain returns on Friday with our next front moving through and stalling over the area. Temperatures will remain in the 60s.