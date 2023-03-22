Tonight, we will stay partly cloudy and it will not be as chilly with lows in the 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny as the area of high pressure remains east of Alabama and southerly winds persist across the Deep South. High temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday. Ahead of it, we will be warm and more humid with a partly cloudy sky during the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s once again.

WEATHER AWARE FRIDAY NIGHT: The cold front will move across Alabama Friday night into Saturday morning. A line of strong to possibly severe storms will move across the state between 10 PM and 6 AM Saturday. The severe threat is low for Alabama, but it will be something to watch over the next few days.

SPC has placed the western 2/3rds of Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and the eastern 1/3rd a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threats will be gusty winds and a few tornadoes along and west of I-65 at night. We’ve issued a WEATHER AWARE because of these threats. Since this is an overnight threat make sure you have multiple ways to get weather alerts that will wake you up.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move through by sunrise Saturday, and the rain will come to an end. We will become mostly sunny, but we will not turn colder. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The old cold front will move back north as a warm front Sunday afternoon. This will make it partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and storms. Some downpours are possible especially by Sunday night. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Heavy rain and storms are expected Sunday night.