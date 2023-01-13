It is a cloudy, windy and much colder morning with some drizzle across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s.

We will have a cloudy, windy and MUCH COLDER day with snow flurries. Most of the snow flurries will be along and north of I-20, and no accumulation is expected. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but the wind chill will be in the 20s for much of the day.

Tonight, we will continue to be cloudy with some snow flurries. Lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. The wind chill will be in the teens to 20s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will be west of Alabama on Saturday. This will draw down cold northwest winds across the state. We will start out cloudy, but become sunny during the afternoon. High temperatures will stay cold in the upper 40s.

The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Sunday. We will become a little warmer with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 50s.

Next Week Outlook: it looks like we will have some unsettled weather for much of the week. A series of warm fronts and cold fronts will move across Alabama. Monday will have a low chance for rain with highs in the 60s. There will be a better chance for rain on Tuesday as a warm front moves up from the south. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. The front will linger over Alabama on Wednesday, so expect a few showers with warm highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through on Thursday with plenty of rain in the morning, and then we will slowly dry out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. Then we will dry out on Friday with highs in the lower 60s.