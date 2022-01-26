It is a clear and much colder morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up again!

It will be MUCH colder today with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s, so keep the coats with you.





Tonight, will be mostly clear and still cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

We will see a warm up on Thursday as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. This will bring back the southerly winds and a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 50s.





Another cold front will move through on Friday, but this will will be mostly dry. It will be mostly cloudy with just a sprinkle or two. It will turn colder again with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.





Weekend Forecast: The weekend will start out very cold, but it does not last long. An area of high pressure will build across the southeast U.S. this weekend. It will bring in MUCH colder air once again, but only on Saturday. Central Alabama will start out in the upper teens to lower 20s Saturday morning. BRRR! It will be sunny, but we will only get to the upper 30s to lower 40s in the afternoon. Yikes!





The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Sunday. This will bring back the southerly winds along with a mostly sunny sky. This will warm us back up into the lower to mid 50s.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett