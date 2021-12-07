Much colder and mostly cloudy today with a few showers. We warm up later this week

It is a partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s, so bundle up!

We will stay mostly cloudy today as the cold front stalls along the coast, and an upper-level wave moves toward Alabama. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.





Tonight, the upper-level wave will move across the northern Gulf Coast. We will be cloudy and chilly with a few showers. Low temperatures will be in the lower 40s.





Wednesday morning will start out cloudy with a stray shower or sprinkles as the upper-level wave moves east of Alabama. The afternoon will become mostly sunny as high pressure sits north of Alabama. It will stay chilly with highs in the upper 50s.

On Thursday, the old cold front retreats north as a warm front. We will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance for a few showers. High temperatures will warm up into the mid 60s.





The warm front will be north of Alabama on Friday, so this puts the Birmingham area in the warm sector. We will be mostly cloudy, warm, and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up as we heat up. A few storms could become strong. This will be something to watch over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Rain and thunderstorms are expected Friday night, and a few could possibly be strong. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Weekend Forecast: A strong cold front will move through Alabama on Saturday. We will have some heavy rain and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms could be strong to possibly severe since the atmosphere will be unstable. However, the forecast models are not in agreement with how unstable the atmosphere will be yet, so the threat for severe weather is not certain. We have the next few days to watch this, so please check back for updates. It will be a warm and humid day ahead of the cold front with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

The front will move through on Saturday night with more rain and thunderstorms. It will turn colder with lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will become partly cloudy, breezy, and much colder with a slight chance for a shower early in the day. High temperatures will be much colder as they only get into the mid 50s.