More Sunshine Tomorrow, Some Storms on Labor Day Monday | Central AL Forecast

Hope your Labor Day Weekend got off to a great start! We’ve been enjoying some slightly cooler air the past few mornings here in Central AL — morning lows have been in the mid 60s for most of us since Thursday, with places farther North like Cullman even reaching the 50s.

We’ll see mild temperatures once again overnight tonight, with just slightly lower humidity than a typical summer night. Looking at a mostly clear sky tonight with lows in the upper 60s. NO chance of rain. Southeast winds at 3 to 5 mph.

For tomorrow, we’ve got another beautiful sunny day ahead with hot afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s. No chance of rain during the day, but a few showers will start forming late in the evening along a weak cold front that will nose its way in tomorrow night. Those showers will start in our Northern counties, then push South overnight into our Labor Day on Monday.

Some of these will likely turn into locally heavy downpours with some occasional lightning, with a decent chance of rain Monday afternoon across our area South of I-20. Plan ahead for a few showers & storms if you have outdoor plans during the day Monday.

This cold front will likely stall across Central Alabama moving into Tuesday & Wednesday, which for us means hit-and-miss rain chances & steady high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the early part of next week. By late Thursday, cooler air to the North will give the front an extra push down to our South. This means by Friday, the rain chances will begin to dissipate & we’ll see sunshine & cooler mornings. We’re expecting a pleasant, refreshing start next Friday & Saturday with lows once again in the lower to middle 60s.

In the tropics, we currently have Major Hurricane Larry in the Central Atlantic, still luckily very far away from impacting any major landmass. Larry is forecasted to remain a major hurricane for the next 3 days, slowly turning to the North & possibly bringing impacts to Bermuda early next week. Beyond that, possible impacts to the US mainland remain uncertain. On the plus side, most forecast models as of right now have Larry turning back out to sea by Friday/Saturday — good news for the mainland. That can always shift, but is a good sign for now!

There’s also an area of interest in the Western Caribbean being watched by the National Hurricane Center for development. Right now that chance of development is LOW, with forecast models split on whether or not this area strengthens into a tropical storm. For now it’s just something for us to keep an eye on, but fortunately does not pose any immediate threat.

