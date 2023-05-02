There will be an Omega Block weather pattern this week across the U.S. This will make Central Alabama sunny, dry and windy today ahead of a trough of low pressure. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Winds will be 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 AM until 6 PM.

Tonight, we will be clear and chilly. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and a little cooler behind the trough. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

We warm up into the upper 70s on Thursday with a mostly sunny sky. Lows will be in the 40s each night.

The Omega Block will break down on Friday, and the area of high pressure will be east of Alabama. This will bring back southerly winds and more humid air from the Gulf of Mexico. This will make it partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or two. High temperatures will be back in the lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: A series of upper-level waves will move across the Southeast U.S. Saturday and Sunday. They will bring scattered showers and storms across Central Alabama Saturday. The chance for rain could be higher once we get closer to the weekend and there is more data on the strengthen of the upper-level wave. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Another wave will move across Alabama Sunday with more scattered showers and storms. Highs will stay in the lower to mid 80s.