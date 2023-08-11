Strong to severe storms are moving across Central Alabama with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain this morning. Watch out for possible flooding issues around the region. Temperatures are in the 70s.

A front will push south of the Birmingham area today. We will see more scattered strong to possibly severe storms along and south of I-20. Areas north of I-20 will be partly cloudy and drier. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index will be 102-107°+. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Western Alabama today.

There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Tonight, it will become partly cloudy and stay muggy. There could be some patchy fog. Lows will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Weekend Outlook: It will be a very hot and humid weekend. We will be partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon and evening scattered storms Saturday. Some could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s and the heat index of 105-110°. Heat Advisories will be likely.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle 90s and the heat index of 105-110°. Find ways to stay cool this weekend!

Next Week’s Outlook: A cold front will move into Alabama on Monday with spotty storms. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s and a heat index of 105-110°. The front will move to the coast on Tuesday and we will become less humid. Expect a partly cloudy day with a low chance of a storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will be down in the lower to middle 90s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, less humid and hot with highs around 90°. The old front will retreat north on Friday and make it more humid. We will become partly cloudy with a few pop-up storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s and the heat index back around 100°.