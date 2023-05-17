A cold front will stall across Alabama today, and this will set off more strong storms with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

There is a chance a few could be severe across Central Alabama where SPC has placed a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk from Birmingham to near Mobile. The threats are gusty winds around 60 mph and quarter-size hail. It will not be as warm with high temperatures around 80°.

The cold front will linger across Alabama tonight, but the storms will taper off to just a few showers. We could have patchy fog again. Lows will be in the 60s.

An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across the state on Thursday. This will bring us another round of strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be around average in the lower 80s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and briefly dry out with just a few afternoon storms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook: Another cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday. This will bring us another round of heavy rain and storms throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The front will push into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. This will clear out the rain, and we will become mostly sunny with lower humidity. High temperatures will be around 80°.