More storms with some heavy rain today as Elsa stays away from Alabama

A trough of low pressure aloft will move into the Southeast U.S. today. At the same time Elsa is making landfall around the Big Bend of Florida. Normally, when a tropical system makes landfall east of Alabama, we would have dry air over us. But the trough will tap into the tropical moisture from Elsa and set off scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Some heavy rain will be possible. High temperatures will only be in the lower 80s thanks to the clouds and rain.











Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Lows will be in the 70s.

On Thursday, Elsa will move northeast across the Carolinas, but the trough will remain over us. Deep tropical moisture from Elsa will remain over Alabama, so expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is still possible with any storm that develops. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

The chance for rain will stay high on Friday thanks to the humid air over us from Elsa, and the trough pulls off to the east of Alabama. It will be partly to mostly cloudy, and warm with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: We will see a decrease in the coverage of rain this weekend, but it will be hot and humid. An area of low pressure will be located over the Great Plains will send a few upper-level waves across the Southeast U.S. These waves will help set off some pop-up afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy and hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The heat index will be around 95-100° each day.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Elsa is northwest of Tampa, FL this morning and is not as organized as it was last night when it briefly became a hurricane again. It is battling some westerly wind shear and dry air. The storm will make landfall later this morning near Cedar Key, FL in the Big Bend of Florida with maximum winds around 70 mph. Heavy rain is expected across all of the Florida Peninsula with rain totals around 4-6″+. Storm surge is also going to be a problem too. This will NOT have an impact on Alabama.





It will rapidly weaken once it moves inland, and it will turn to the northeast thanks to a trough of low pressure moving across the Southeast U.S. Elsa will move over SE Georgia, South Carolina, and coastal North Carolina Thursday. On Friday, the storm is expected to emerge in the Atlantic just east of New Jersey as it quickly moves to the NE and out to sea.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!