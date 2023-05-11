More summer-like weather today as southerly winds keep us warm and humid. A cold front will be stalled across Alabama, and trough of low pressure will move across the state. These features will set off more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. There could be an MCS that will move out of Mississippi into Alabama this evening.

The storms today could be strong to possibly severe and will contain gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and frequent lightning. SPC has placed areas along and south of I-20 in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Bring your raincoat to the Regions Tradition for round 1 today.

Tonight, The rain will briefly come to an end. We will become partly cloudy and muggy with some patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will have fewer storms in the afternoon as the cold front lifts north as a warm front into Tennessee and the trough moves east of Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Mother’s Day Weekend Outlook: Some drier air will move into Alabama as an area of high pressure sits just east of the state. We will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with just a few pop-up storms on Saturday and Sunday, Mother’s Day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s. This will be hot, but decent weather for any Mother’s Day plans, and the final two rounds of the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament at Greystone. Don’t forget your sunscreen!

Next Week Outlook: A cold front will move into the Southeast U.S. Monday, and linger through Wednesday. We will be partly cloudy with daily scattered showers and storms. It will stay warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Right now, the models are showing some drier weather Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.