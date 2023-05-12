The showers will end this morning, but we will not be done with the rain today. An upper-level wave will move east of Alabama today, but the outflow from it will help to set off more scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Some could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Bring the raincoat and sunscreen with you to the Regions Tradition 2nd round today.

Tonight, the rain will end, and we will be partly cloudy. It stays muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Mother’s Day Weekend Outlook: A surface area of high pressure will be east of Alabama this weekend. Weak waves will move across the state Saturday, and they will set off scattered showers and storms. However, not all of you will see the rain. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

It will be very warm for the Birmingham Stallions game at 3 PM in Protective Stadium with a chance for storms. I would bring your raincoat.

On Mother’s Day, Sunday will become drier and hotter with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The heat index will be in the mid 90s. This will be hot, but decent weather for any Mother’s Day plans, and the final two rounds of the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament at Greystone. Don’t forget your sunscreen!

Next Week Outlook: A cold front will move into the Southeast U.S. Monday, and that will bring us scattered storms. A few could be strong. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Wednesday through Friday will be partly cloudy with a few storms possible. It will stay warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s. Right now, the models are showing some drier weather on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s.