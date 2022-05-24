It is a mostly cloudy, mild, and muggy morning with a few showers and storms. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

The old cold front will move north as a warm front, and an upper-level disturbance will move over the state today. Together, these systems set off scattered showers and storms with the heating of the day. Some of them could be strong to possibly severe.

SPC has placed the southern parts of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threats are strong winds and hail. We could also have heavy rain, so watch out for street flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with some lingering showers. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be warm and humid as another upper-level disturbance moves over us from the southwest flow aloft. This will set off even more showers and storms.





A few could be strong to severe with gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rain. SPC has placed the western half of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.





A second cold front will track across Alabama on Thursday. This will set off even more rain and thunderstorms. These storms could be strong to possibly severe too with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. SPC has Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk again. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.





We will need to watch out for some flash flooding around Central Alabama. Rain totals between Monday and Thursday will be around 3-4″+. It has been very dry lately, so the first rounds of rain will be absorbed, but this could be too much for the ground to handle.

The rain will come to an end on Friday morning with the passage of the cold front. We will become partly cloudy, breezy, and less humid. It will still be warm with highs in the 70s. Friday night will be clear, cool, and comfortable with lows in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. This will keep us sunny and dry. We will become much warmer with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.