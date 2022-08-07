MONDAY: We will start off the day dry with a few showers possible around lunch time. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s while afternoon highs return to around 90. We have plenty of moisture being pumped in from the southeast, which will provide plenty of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon, in spite of the ridging on top of the area. Keep the umbrella within arms reach…not only Monday…but through the end of the week.







THROUGH THE WEEK: A broad area trough will persist across the south on Tuesday. The probability for storms Tuesday through Thursday will remain above normal. Again, most of this activity will be in the afternoon as a result of day-time heating.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: The tropics are starting to warm up. We have a wave moving off the African coast that will be something to watch in the coming days. Right now, there is a 40% chance of this thing getting a name. Keep in mind, today (Sunday), marks 35 days since we’ve had our last named storm.

